SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (INTERMEDIATE) – CAPE TOWN

Requirements:
- IT Diploma or related Degree
- 3+ years good C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies
- Previous proven experience working with Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases
- Data tier abstraction technologies: Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc
- Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets
- Json data structures
- Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)
- Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.
- Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)
- Previous working experience with Testing Tools
- Cloud services and providers i.e: AWS and Azure
