SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (INTERMEDIATE) – CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

IT Diploma or related Degree

3+ years good C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies

Previous proven experience working with Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases

Data tier abstraction technologies: Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)

Previous working experience with Testing Tools

Cloud services and providers i.e: AWS and Azure

