SOFTWARE DEVELOPER (INTERMEDIATE) – CAPE TOWN

Mar 12, 2020

Requirements:

  • IT Diploma or related Degree
  • 3+ years good C#, JavaScript and other Web technologies
  • Previous proven experience working with Frontend, Backend, Web API’s, Messaging and Databases
  • Data tier abstraction technologies: Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc
  • Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets
  • Json data structures
  • Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)
  • Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.
  • Containers and orchestration (Docker, docker-compose, K8S)
  • Previous working experience with Testing Tools
  • Cloud services and providers i.e: AWS and Azure

Please Note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position