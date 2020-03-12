Systems Designer

Are you a Developer who has moved into Systems Design and has experience in a retail financial services environment? Are you looking for that next challenge in your career?

Your responsibilities will be to support IT and Business by producing the technical design and specification of IS solutions within a financial services IT department. You will identify and understand detailed user requirements and provide technical solution designs within the architectural guidelines.

Education and Knowledge

Essential:

– 3 years IT related Diploma/Degree

– Previous development experience. Must be able to read code

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in System Design

– Minimum of 5 years experience in:* Systems analysis* System integration (API)* Microsoft .Net Framework experience, BizTalk, SQL, Asp. Net, Jason, XML, SOAP, Restful services, UML

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in Enterprise architecture

– 3 years System Analysis and Design methodologies experience

– Data Modelling

– Process Modelling

– Technical writing

– Testing

The objective of your job will be to:

– To identify and understand detailed user requirements

– To do technical solution design within the architecture guidelines

– To ensure that the required solution is delivered to specification

– To communicate timeously and effectively to the user group and members of the team

– To continuously support the business environment

Highly Desirable Skills and Knowledge:

– 2 years experience within a retail financial services environment

– Knowledge of Cloud technologies – AWS, Azure

– Agile Methodology (Scrum, SAFE)

– SDLC

– Task level Planning

– Google Suite

– JIRA

Learn more/Apply for this position