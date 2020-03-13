Analyst Developer: Digital Solutions

Purpose StatementTo develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirements.

Experience

5 – 7 years’ proven software development experience.

Experience in the following development languages is required:

– Java Script Framework

– XML

– HTML 5

– CSS

– Java

– SQL

– Web Services

– Spring

– Rest Services

– Mobile Development

– Maven

Qualifications (Minimum)

– Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

– A relevant qualification in Information Technology

– Computer Science

Knowledge

Min:

– Must have detailed knowledge of:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Standards and governance

– Agile development life cycle

– Testing practices

Ideal:

– Knowledge of:

– UML

– Systems analysis and design

– System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

– Solid Understanding of:

– Banking Systems environment

– Banking business model

– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

– Object Orientated Developement environment (i.e. Java, Spring, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

– Communications Skills

– Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

– Analytical Skills

– Problem solving skills

Competencies

– Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

– Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

– Working with People

Additional Information

– Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

