Application Support Specialist

Mar 13, 2020

Our client in Plattekloof, Cape Town has an EE opportunity available to appoint to appoint x 2 Application Support Specialists.Requirements

  • 3-year IT Diploma (Hardware, Software and Network Infrastructure related courses) OR ITIL qualification (advantageous)
  • 5 years extensive application support experience
  • Experience as a functional member of a Technical Support Team engaged in developing, maintaining, installing and operating complex systems
  • Experience testing web-based UI
  • Experience testing APIs and web services
  • Solid SQL experience
  • Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamari

KPA’s

  • Provide third-line application support to end-user:
  • Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s
  • Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
  • Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk
  • Document and file all change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure traceability
  • Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position