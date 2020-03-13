Application Support Specialist

Our client in Plattekloof, Cape Town has an EE opportunity available to appoint to appoint x 2 Application Support Specialists.Requirements
- 3-year IT Diploma (Hardware, Software and Network Infrastructure related courses) OR ITIL qualification (advantageous)
- 5 years extensive application support experience
- Experience as a functional member of a Technical Support Team engaged in developing, maintaining, installing and operating complex systems
- Experience testing web-based UI
- Experience testing APIs and web services
- Solid SQL experience
- Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamari
KPA’s
- Provide third-line application support to end-user:
- Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s
- Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented
- Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk
- Document and file all change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure traceability
- Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.