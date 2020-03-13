Application Support Specialist

Our client in Plattekloof, Cape Town has an EE opportunity available to appoint to appoint x 2 Application Support Specialists.Requirements

3-year IT Diploma (Hardware, Software and Network Infrastructure related courses) OR ITIL qualification (advantageous)

5 years extensive application support experience

Experience as a functional member of a Technical Support Team engaged in developing, maintaining, installing and operating complex systems

Experience testing web-based UI

Experience testing APIs and web services

Solid SQL experience

Experience testing mobile applications developed in Xamari

KPA’s

Provide third-line application support to end-user:

Provide end-users (external and internal) with telephonic or on-site assistance in problem determination and resolution within defined SLA’s

Troubleshooting and bug-fixing; conduct root-cause analysis and ensure corrective actions implemented

Monitor applications continuously to ensure reliability, stability and security to reduce organizational risk

Document and file all change requests and support documentation as well as training logs, sign-off documents (i.e. certificate of completion); manuals and reports to ensure traceability

Resolve incidents on incident management system/ log and monitor calls in ticket tracking system

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position