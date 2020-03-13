Developer – Java (Senior)

A solid, blue-chip, trusted and large consulting company, this organisation offers the option to be head office or client based. They do work with all staff to define career paths and encourage mentoring as a way of helping pass on skills and knowledge for career advancement. Most of the work is for local clients but they do international off-shore development too.

Responsibilities:

Designing solutions for business and IT problems.

Developing software and implementing enhancements as part of a team.

Implementing coding based on designed architectures and coding standards.

Developing tools and processes to improve software engineering productivity.

Guiding fellow developers, on proper design and ensure compliance with team or organizational standards.

Providing support and coaching as needed on our solutions.

Skills / Experience:

Relevant Degree or 3/4year technical Diploma.

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred.

Oracle Java SE 811 Programmer certification.

Strong theoretical programming grounding required.

10+ years hands on Java experience.

5+ years’ experience in Spring Framework.

Working knowledge of: Object Oriented Development: 10 years. Design Patterns | JPA / Hibernate. Java 8 or above | RESTful Web API (JSON). HTML, CSS, JavaScript | Maven and/or Gradle.

Experience / knowledge in the following would be advantageous: Microservices | Angular and/or ReactJS. WebSphere | Continuous Integration & Delivery. SonarQube | Linux. Docker / Kubernetes / OpenShift. GitHub / Stack overflow profiles. Cloud Platform Experience (AWS, AZURE, GCP).



