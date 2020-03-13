DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Global hardware and Software service provider based in Cape Town, is seeking a highly motivated & enthusiastic DevOps Professional to consolidate, simplify and manage the infrastructure used by the Development Team in Cape Town. Your primary focus will be empowering the Development and QA Team to achieve their Feature, Bug and Regression objectives through providing timely infrastructure and eliminating friction points.

DUTIES:

Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]

Manage our GIT and SVN repositories, including versioning

Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements

Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required

Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning Work with our SCRUM Teams to provide infrastructure and implementations Work with QA to provide Regression infrastructure Work with our embedded QAs to provide current deployments



Manage external requirements e.g. Sharepoint Online, Esri.

REQUIREMENTS:

Suitable tertiary degree or equivalent qualification

Capabilities:

Proven experience in [+5 years]:

Capacity to absorb and understand a deep level of domain knowledge

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently while working under pressure

Development and operations, or related IT, computer, or operations field

Software development, infrastructure development, or development and operations

Latest industry trends

Proficiency with:

Windows infrastructures

Microsoft databases

CI/CD pipelines

Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python

Exposure to:

.Net development environment [Microsoft stack]

HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]

AWS

Containers

Agile workflow methodologies

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills [written & verbal]

Ability to communicate with all levels of management

Ability to articulate trends and potential clearly and confidently

Strong desire to deliver best of breed solutions

Ability to work in a dynamic, changing environment

Empathy & open to healthy criticism

Good interpersonal skills

COMMENTS:

