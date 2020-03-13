Global technology industry deals total $142,88bn in Q4 2019

Total technology industry deals for Q4 2019 worth $142,88-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 29,9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 2,9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $147,59-billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 1,9% over the last four-quarter average with 4 400 deals against the average of 4 483 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $71,31-billion.

The top five technology deals accounted for 22,3% of the overall value during Q4 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $31,91-billion, against the overall value of $142,88-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

* Flutter Entertainment’s $9,16-billion acquisition of The Stars Group.

* The $8,4-billion acquisition of InterXion Holding by Digital Realty Trust.

* Apollo Global Management’s $6-billion private equity deal with Tech Data.

* The $4,3-billion private equity deal with LogMeIn by Evergreen Coast Capital and Francisco Partners.

* viagogo’s acquisition of StubHub for $4,05-billion.