Hitachi Vantara extends enterprise storage

Hitachi Vantara has launched the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) 5000 series, its latest storage array based a powerful next-generation storage and infrastructure foundation with a new scale-out, scale-up architecture for any workload at any scale.

The solution includes Hitachi VSP 5000 series, the company’s latest and the world’s fastest enterprise-class storage array, along with the new Hitachi Ops Center management software and updated Hitachi Storage Virtualisation Operating System.

Together, these technologies can accelerate data centre workloads and deliver future-proof IT with a new, innovative architecture that is the ideal foundation for modernising data centre, cloud and DataOps environments.

The VSP 5000 series provides the core data storage foundation for all digital business operations with the speed and scale to power existing workloads as well as new, data-intensive workloads emerging through multi-cloud and AI-driven environments.

Powered by Hitachi Storage Virtualisation Operating System (SVOS) RF 9, the VSP 5000 series is the fastest enterprise-class storage platform in the world, capable of delivering data in real-time.

Resource-intensive application owners will also see a dramatic improvement with response times, as low as 70 microseconds. Its self-protecting IO Architecture and quadruple redundant fabric help users get to insights and business outcomes faster with up to 21 million Input, Output Operations Per Second (IOPS).

The VSP 5000 series is a completely new, enterprise-class flash array optimised to deliver best-in-class performance and resiliency by taking full advantage of SAS architecture, NVMe and storage-class memory (SCM).

The new Hitachi Ops Center brings AI to infrastructure management and operations to improve decision making and modernise resource delivery for maximum return on investment. Ops Center can accelerate customers toward an autonomous data centre by automating up to 70% of tasks and can offer faster, more accurate insights to diagnose system health and keep data operations running in top condition.

The VSP 5000 series is designed so customers can start small and grow, as needed, to massive scale – all while delivering predictable service levels. It is designed to accelerate and consolidate multiple workloads of any type – traditional transactional systems, modern containerised applications, analytics and even mainframe – consolidating more applications than ever for cost savings and data centre footprint reduction.

Its upgradeable architecture is future-ready to bridge from well-established storage technologies to the latest advances such as SCM and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) without forklift upgrades or more hardware investments.

With the VSP 5000 Series, your investment is protected under the Flash Assurance Program. It provides you with a guaranteed 4:1 effective capacity on reducible data formats when you purchase effective capacity. Hitachi Vantara also offers a total efficiency guarantee, which delivers storage efficiencies of up to 7:1.

Any interruption to data availability can jeopardize businesses revenue generation, brand reputation and contractual obligations. The 100% data availability guarantee for Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) family systems will replace equipment credit if data becomes unavailable ensuring you operations run smoothly.