Java Developer/Full Stack

Intermediate Java DeveloperJoin the best minds in town!A leading employer within their industry is looking for a Java Developer to be part of their dynamic team.This an opportunity where you will be liable for Front – End development, converting your brilliant ideas and requirements within the digital products space in a fast paced working environment.Skill Profile:

Relevant qualification

3 or more years’ experience

Java

Angular, React, Vue, PHP (advantageous)

