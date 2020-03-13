Jini Guru partners with Azilen on payment solutions

Local cloud platform builder Jini Guru, has partnered with product engineering company Azilen Technologies to build fintech solutions for emerging markets.

Mike Smits, co-founder of Jini Guru, says that the collaboration between the two companies brings immense skills to the local fintech market.

“Azilen has over a decade of lean product engineering experience across a variety of vertical sectors. Together with Jini Guru’s local fintech knowledge and experience, we are excited to build solutions that extend across payment and banking applications,” says Smits.

The South African financial service industry is in a disruptive phase with many new market entrants challenging traditional business models: “Servicing the unbanked is one of many significant market opportunities. There are many market players attempting to gain access to this R23-billion cash economy within the fintech space,” says Smits.

“Azilen is proud to collaborate with Jini Guru. Working closely together will open up avenues to successfully leverage and exchange our fintech industry knowledge and capabilities to build robust digital payment solutions,” says Naresh Prajapati, CEO of Azilen Technologies.

Extending across payment, banking and wallet applications; integration services, payment gateway services and location-based security systems, the Jini Guru and Azilen partnership will bring additional scale and cost savings for the South African fintech space as well as the technical expertise needed to assist clients to meet the digitally evolving needs of their customer-base.

“We were looking for a product development partner that has solid user experience and the technology expertise to digitise our fintech product ideas and business concepts. Azilen Technologies impressed us with their domain expertise during the product visioning process and we are ready to extend these services to the broader market,” says Smits.