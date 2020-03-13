Kaspersky recognised as Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator

Kaspersky has been acknowledged as a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2020 in the Software category, in line with top IT industry leaders for the second consecutive year.

The annual report from Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies the world’s most innovative organisations, which successfully develop valuable patented inventions that also have strong commercialisation potential based on market reach and impact on other downstream inventions.

Kaspersky has been included in the Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator 2020, together with other well-established companies, which includes the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Symantec, and Tencent.

“Kaspersky devotes ample attention to patenting as part of its innovative development strategy and has steadily built a solid portfolio of protection for its innovations, with the company being honoured as one of the ‘Top 100 Global Innovators’ for the second year in a row,” says Nadezhda Kashchenko, deputy chief legal officer, chief intellectual property and antitrust officer at Kaspersky. “It was the winning combination of Kaspersky’s mission, strategy, and talented team that paved the way to achieving such a high rating.

“We will continue to support our researchers in developing their ideas to widen the scope for patented invention, and therefore bringing more innovation and presenting the best in class technologies and solutions. I’m sure these will then become leaders in various ratings.”

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of the company, comments: “It’s a great honour to be named a Derwent Top 100 Global Innovator for the second year in a row, along with the other industry leaders. I want to thank our best-in-class researchers for their constant innovations and our legal team that works hard to protect our technologies and obtain patent rights across multiple regions. And as our business focus moves from ‘cybersecurity’ towards the broader concept of ‘cyber-immunity’, we’ll keep on leading in innovation and the development of higher industry standards for the future.”

Now in its ninth year, Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators utilises patent data from Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index (DPCI) to track innovation based on four indicators:

* Volume: The organisation must have had at least 100 granted inventions (and more than 500 filed in total) in the past five years.

* Influence: The level of downstream impact by being highly cited externally by other organisations, and measured via the Derwent Patent Citations Index over the last five years, excluding citations from themselves.

* Success: A high ratio of success in obtaining patent grants.

* Globalisation: The level of investment of a patent applicant in their invention, as tracked via the process of pursuing protection in all four of the key market patent offices of China, Europe, Japan, and the US.