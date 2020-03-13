Senior Business Analyst

Mar 13, 2020

Our client in Cape Town, has an EE opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst.Requirements:

  • NQF Level 5 or B Tech in Credit or Risk Management
  • Undergraduate degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
  • 3-5 Years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or
  • Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
  • Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment
  • Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage

KPAs:

  • Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications
  • Package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team
  • Provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others: the business case, financial statements
  • Financial Modelling, Analysis and Deal structuring
  • Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application
  • Compliance and Risk Management

Only South African citizens will be considered for the position.Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

