Senior Business Analyst

Our client in Cape Town, has an EE opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst.Requirements:

NQF Level 5 or B Tech in Credit or Risk Management

Undergraduate degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management

3-5 Years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or

Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment

Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment

Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage

KPAs:

Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications

Package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team

Provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others: the business case, financial statements

Financial Modelling, Analysis and Deal structuring

Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application

Compliance and Risk Management

Only South African citizens will be considered for the position.Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

