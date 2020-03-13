Our client in Cape Town, has an EE opportunity for a Senior Business Analyst.Requirements:
- NQF Level 5 or B Tech in Credit or Risk Management
- Undergraduate degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
- 3-5 Years’ working experience as a Credit Analyst or
- Relevant Credit/Lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
- Experience in Financial Services Lending Environment
- Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment – within an agricultural environment will be an advantage
KPAs:
- Act as consolidator of inputs from team members in the development of the business case for loan applications
- Package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team
- Provide recommendations on the viability of the loan application based on analysis and interpretation of, amongst others: the business case, financial statements
- Financial Modelling, Analysis and Deal structuring
- Assessment, motivation and packaging of credit application
- Compliance and Risk Management
Only South African citizens will be considered for the position.Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.