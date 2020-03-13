ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a highly skilled Senior C# Developer is sought by a dynamic provider of cutting-edge and innovative business solutions. Your core role will be to work on web applications while also contributing towards the analysis, design, development, testing and implementation of the company’s platform technology. You will require Matric or equivalent qualification, a Diploma/BSc Degree in Technology or a related field would be preferred, at least 2 years’ Software Development using C# & skills including HTML, JavaScript, ReactJS, Vue.js, AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery, Git, Entity Framework & exposure to design patterns and SOLID principles. DUTIES: Contribute towards design, development and testing of new features in applications.

Responsible for clear communication with others involved in the development process.

Deliver reasonable test coverage with solutions.

Troubleshoot and bug-fix existing functionality.

Grow your skillset through continued exploration of development technologies.

Occasionally assist end-users on the platform technology. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Matric or equivalent qualification.

A Diploma or BSc. Degree in a Technology or related field preferable but not essential. Experience/Skills – 5 – 10+ Years of Software Development experience where C# was used for “a” time as your primary expression.

A knack for writing clean, human-readable C# code.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript and web development frameworks (any of ReactJS, Vue.js, AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).

Some experience with Git and code-repository care.

Proven delivery experience and can demonstrate software disciplines.

Entity Framework.

Experience with web services development as either/both client and server.

Familiarity with relational databases (MS SQL Server advantageous).

Exposure to design patterns and SOLID principles. ATTRIBUTES: Team player commitment to collaborative problem solving.

Self-motivated, fast, smart, keen.

Hard-working and deadline driven.

Excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.