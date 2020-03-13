Senior Software Quality Engineer
Permanent
Cape Town
Get your career in gear and get on the road to even more success at one of SA’s largest and leading gaming tech companies.
In this high-octane role, you will develop systems that automate testing of games built on Lume against various quality controls such as GTR and TC. You will also integrate the above systems into the full SDLC process of building a game. Be ready to sit in the driver’s seat from local development to deployment and develop systems to measure and monitor key metrics related to performance for both Lume and games built on Lume.
Job Responsibilities
Adheres and Optimises Standards and Processes
Coaching and Mentoring
Completion, Review and Improvement
Detected & Tracked defects
Execution
Leadership – (Program level)
Preparation and Planning
Prepared software and test environment ENVIROMENT
Prepared software and test environment SOFTWARE
Stakeholder Management
Required Skills and Experience
ISTQB (Advantageous)
8+ years of relevant experience
Strong understanding of web technologies (JS coding + HTML knowledge highly advantageous)
Strong understanding of at least one OO or computer programming language
Knowledge in JavaScript coding and HTML
Automation Focused
Ability to contribute within cross-functional team
Understand the SDLC
Ability to troubleshoot
Effectively prioritize
Independent/ Self Starter
Competencies
Adaptably Resilient
Collaborative Relationships
Communicate and Influences Effectively
Decision-Making Quality
Develops Talent
Drives Results
Resourceful and Improving
Strategic Mindset