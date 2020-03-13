Software Quality Engineer

Senior Software Quality Engineer

Permanent

Cape Town

Get your career in gear and get on the road to even more success at one of SA’s largest and leading gaming tech companies.

In this high-octane role, you will develop systems that automate testing of games built on Lume against various quality controls such as GTR and TC. You will also integrate the above systems into the full SDLC process of building a game. Be ready to sit in the driver’s seat from local development to deployment and develop systems to measure and monitor key metrics related to performance for both Lume and games built on Lume.

Job Responsibilities

Adheres and Optimises Standards and Processes

Coaching and Mentoring

Completion, Review and Improvement

Detected & Tracked defects

Execution

Leadership – (Program level)

Preparation and Planning

Prepared software and test environment ENVIROMENT

Prepared software and test environment SOFTWARE

Stakeholder Management

Required Skills and Experience

ISTQB (Advantageous)

8+ years of relevant experience

Strong understanding of web technologies (JS coding + HTML knowledge highly advantageous)

Strong understanding of at least one OO or computer programming language

Knowledge in JavaScript coding and HTML

Automation Focused

Ability to contribute within cross-functional team

Understand the SDLC

Ability to troubleshoot

Effectively prioritize

Independent/ Self Starter

Competencies

Adaptably Resilient

Collaborative Relationships

Communicate and Influences Effectively

Decision-Making Quality

Develops Talent

Drives Results

Resourceful and Improving

Strategic Mindset

Learn more/Apply for this position