What Uber riders leave behind …

Every day, passengers leave items behind in their Uber rides.

The annual Uber Lost & Found Index provides a snapshot of riders’ most commonly forgotten items and most unique lost items. It also highlights which cities are most forgetful, which times of day and days of the week people forget items most, and of course, tips on how to get your lost items back using the Uber app.

In 2019, phones, wallets, keys and headphones once again topped the list of most commonly forgotten items, with backpacks, clothing, glasses and vapes following suit.

Among the more unusual items, riders have forgotten things from braai stands, to weaves, to plasma TV’s, to helium balloons and more.

Durban and Johannesburg are tied as the most forgetful cities in South Africa, followed closely by Cape town and Port Elizabeth. The Index shows riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Thursdays, and late at night. The most common hours, specifically, are 8pm – perhaps during the rush to make dinner reservation – and from 4pm to 7pm.

The 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items in South Africa:

* Phone/camera;

* Keys;

* Wallet/purse;

* Headphones/speaker;

* Backpack/bag/folders/box/luggage;

* Clothing;

* Glasses;

* Vape/ e-cig;

* Water bottle/bottle/thermos;

* Umbrella.

The 20 Most Unique Lost Items

* Braai Stand;

* Skateboard;

* Scanner;

* Weaves/ Wig/ hair piece;

* Plasma TV;

* X-Rays;

* Asthma pump and Medication;

* Cooler Box;

* Groceries;

* Perfume;

* Grinding Machine;

* Wheelchair Paddles;

* 100 piece cutlery set;

* Bible;

* Baby Car set and play mat;

* Helium balloons;

* Alcohol;

* Ps4 controller;

* Breast Pump and breast milk;

* Crate of eggs.

The Most “Forgetful” Cities:

* Durban;

* Johannesburg;

* Cape Town;

* Port Elizabeth.

Most Forgetful Days / Times:

* Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Thursdays, and late at night.

* People are most forgetful at 8pm, 4pm and 7pm.

Lost items that peak on certain days:

* People are most likely to forget jewellery/ watches/ makeup on Mondays

* People are most likely to forget their phone Chargers on Tuesdays

* People are most likely to forget passports on Wednesdays

* People are most likely to forget their books on Thursdays

* People are most likely to forget phone chargers on Fridays

* People are most likely to forget groceries on Saturdays

* People are most likely to forget a cardholder on Sundays.