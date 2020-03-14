Engineering Team Lead (Database)

This position reports to the Engineering Director

Your responsibilities will include:

– Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support scale and security initiatives

– Operational work, ensuring databases are operating smoothly, creating databases, users, tables, schema changes, bulk data changes, etc.

– Maintenance and hygiene for longevity, attending to upgrades, ensuring backups are happening and healthy, capacity planning and forecasting

– Automation of repetitive tasks through scripting or code

– Mentoring and coaching of data best practices within the organization. Driving the adoption of these best practices to ensure data hygiene.

– Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security

– Responding to Incidents

Attributes required

– Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best

– Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well

– Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

– Is passionate about technology, systems and data

– Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry

– Has a deep understanding of database engines

– Has a solid grasp on query performance analysis and schema design

– Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues

– Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications

Qualifications/Experience:

– Comp-sci Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience

– Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)

– Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output

– Experience mentoring, coaching, and developing others technically

– Experience working within an Agile team, and an advocate of that culture

– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of database schema design, and query optimization

– A thorough understanding of database principles

– Write code (we use Python)

– A solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)

– Experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)

– Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems

– Experience with Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and other database systems

– Experience with Data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures

