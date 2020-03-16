ENVIRONMENT: A reputable provider in the healthcare sector is looking for an Analyst Programmer (C#) with a passion for the latest advancements in tech and mobile development. Your role will include developing software solutions, performing unit testing and database design. You will require a relevant Degree / Diploma, have at least 5 years’ software development experience using Visual Studio 2015 or higher, MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS and MS SQL 2015 or higher. Microsoft Dynamics will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Manage the gathering, documentation and analysis of business requirements.

Document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Design programs in accordance with agreed standards.

Develop software solutions using agreed software programming languages and frameworks according to the approved Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Perform unit testing of programs to ensure the output meets business functional requirements.

Manage program maintenance by debugging problems and correcting coding errors.

Troubleshoot program functional errors and determine root cause program coding errors.

Database design. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Relevant Degree or Diploma or Matric with a minimum of 8 years’ coding experience using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS. Experience / Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ coding experience using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.

Efficient in Microsoft SQL 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.

Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous. ATTRIBUTES: Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Able to focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.