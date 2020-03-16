ASP.NET Developer

Mar 16, 2020

ASP.NET Developer – Cape Town, SA

The Company

This company is focused on fighting and eliminating corruption across South Africa.

They have a new position for a .Net Developer to join their well-established, growing company embarking on an exciting journey of developing Web-based API’s and distributing them to 30 countries.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Extending and maintaining software
  • Developing Web-based APIs
  • Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
  • Work with ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net – legacy code maintained in VB.Net
  • Application development within the web environment

***You must have at least 3 years of solid experience with the below technologies***

Skill and Requirements:

  • Net / .NET Core
  • C#
  • HTML/CSS
  • JavaScript

Knowledge of Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous but not required within this application as you will receive on the job training

Qualifications:

  • Sc in Computer Science

OR

  • National Diploma in Information Technology

You must have the ability to:

  • Learn & take on new challenges
  • Work in a dynamic and constantly changing environment
  • Deliver best of breed solutions
  • Have a strong sense of ownership, urgency & drive
  • Have good interpersonal skills

Benefits

  • Birthday leave
  • Team building activities – Quad biking, Braai’s
  • Casual dress code
  • Regular catered company lunches

