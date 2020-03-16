BI Business Analyst

The Business Intelligence (BI) Business Analyst is responsible for the support and analysis of current and new business requirements with the focus on meeting the relevant business objectives.

The individual will be responsible to operate within both support and project environments.

Analyze the business environment related to the past, present and future.

Work with BI Manager to assist with the estimation and planning of activities.

Document requirements, including KPI’s, measures, reporting and business dimensions, business processes, data modeling requirements, interface layouts, data flows, screen and report layouts, etc.

Investigate and define requirements for business processes and the documentation thereof.

Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment.

Analyse existing business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

Facilitate the implementation of new / enhanced processes.

Review processes on an ongoing basis and conduct process audits.

Render support to and facilitate sessions with end-users.

Work closely with the business, BI Manager and BI Developers to design and implement the best possible solution within the limits of the tools available.

System and user acceptance testing.

Provide input to Quality Assurance.

Business assistance during implementation.

Provide input for user training

Job Requirements

Minimum of B degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Informatics, or IT

Business Analysis diploma

BI Business analysis qualification advantageous

ITIL qualification advantageous

5 years Business Analyst & Requirement Analysis experience in a BI environment.

Solid experience in elicitation, documentation, testing and project management.

Experience with OLAP and Enterprise Reporting tools/systems like Tableau, Power BI

A good understanding of business processes.

Proven experience in agile methodology (SCRUM)

Ability to assimilate and apply relevant business principles

Good general understanding of the relevant industry

ITIL Frameworks

Well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills

Detail orientated

Strong coordination and planning skills

Learn more/Apply for this position