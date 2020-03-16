BT launches Cyber Security Advisory Services practice

BT has launched its Security Advisory Services practice, offering strategic security guidance and solutions to organisations across the globe.

BT Security Advisory Services will be led by Tris Morgan, with approximately 300 members of specialist staff based across the globe. They will be supported by the wider BT Security team, which protects BT against 125 000 cyber-attacks per month and provides security solutions to consumers, governments and businesses.

The practice will help organisations at all stages of their security journey to assess and test their defences, and select the solutions that match their security needs – whether that requires building an entirely new security strategy, or upgrading their protections to combat the latest threats and trends.

Kevin Brown, MD of BT Security, comments: “The creation of the Advisory Services practice is the next step in BT Security’s strategy. It recognises that the optimal way to safeguard any organisation is through a continual and strategic evolution of their security posture. Tris brings a wealth of experience of providing advanced cyber solutions and guidance to both the public and private sector, making him ideally placed to provide the strategic direction that organisations are looking for.”

The services provided will be grouped into four key categories: cyber threat; zero trust; governance, risk and compliance; and cloud security. Each of these areas will provide a range of solutions that cover today’s biggest security issues and help customers prepare for the major new technologies and challenges of the future. The services will be available to organisations ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises through to multinational companies and public sector organisations.

The Advisory Services practice will also offer solutions targeted at a number of industry and geography specific challenges, such as companies looking to securely expand into high-growth markets, or those looking to safely adopt increased automation and IoT usage. BT Security’s ethical hacking team will also move into the new practice, offering penetration testing services to customers who want to robustly stress-test their security defences.