Business Analyst – BI & Analytics – Cape Town

Consultancy Services

*Attend Technical and application functional meetings

*Document Solutions

*Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions

*Assist Customer/business with UAT testing

*Write and maintain testing scripts

*Visit business sites and document observed incidents and issues

Business Analysis

*Create functional solutions with the customer or business

*Engage with client and Incident Management Teams in the avoidance of interruptions (Pro-active Problem Management), i.e. via a trend-analysis of important services or historical Incidents

*Handover Documentation to Service Lines

Application

*With the assistance of the senior BA – Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

*Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.

*Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

*Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

*Identify and investigate recurring incidents at sites

*Investigate and make suggestions to permanently sort out Root Causes that causes Incidents

*Do Feasibility study on permanent solution to sort out root causes

*Follow through suggestions to sort out identified Root Causes

*Requires flexibility to work long hours and after hours

*Requires overnight travel away from home from time to time

*Own vehicle (petrol reimbursed according to policy)