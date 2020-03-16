Business Analyst – BI & Analytics – Cape Town
Mar 16, 2020
|
Specification
|
Consultancy Services
*Attend Technical and application functional meetings
*Document Solutions
*Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions
*Assist Customer/business with UAT testing
*Write and maintain testing scripts
*Visit business sites and document observed incidents and issues
Business Analysis
*Create functional solutions with the customer or business
*Engage with client and Incident Management Teams in the avoidance of interruptions (Pro-active Problem Management), i.e. via a trend-analysis of important services or historical Incidents
*Handover Documentation to Service Lines
Application
*With the assistance of the senior BA – Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
*Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.
*Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
*Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
*Identify and investigate recurring incidents at sites
*Investigate and make suggestions to permanently sort out Root Causes that causes Incidents
*Do Feasibility study on permanent solution to sort out root causes
*Follow through suggestions to sort out identified Root Causes
*Requires flexibility to work long hours and after hours
*Requires overnight travel away from home from time to time
*Own vehicle (petrol reimbursed according to policy)
|
Requirements
|
Required Minimum Education / Training
*Matric
*Relevant tertiary business qualification/s Experience
*Related Tertiary B Degree; B Com (Informatics) and / or; B Sc (Computer Science or Information Systems) and/or Business analysis courses
Required Minimum Work Experience
*3+ years of writing of software functional specifications
*3+ years of writing of software business requirement specifications
*3+ years of Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.
*3+ years’ experience working/design/implementation of databases and SQL scripting
*3+ years’ experience with integrations to and from customized as well as packaged software. These integrations can be hardware as well as software orientated.
*Product Analysis experience
*Data testing experience
*At least 3 years’ experience in:
oRetail and banking solutions
oFacilitating workshops with customers, including GAP analysis, documentation and spec writing.
oUnderstanding of the customer’s expectations
oUnderstanding of banking Specifications and Standards
oUnderstanding of the banking environment
oUnderstanding of banking Best Practises and basic accounting skills
oGood knowledge of general management practices
oGood understanding of key financial and commercial factors
oGood working practical knowledge of SQL scripts and SQL architecture
oStrong Project Management knowledge
oGood understanding of the total business model
oIn depth knowledge of the customer business environments
