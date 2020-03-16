Database Administrator

Our Client is looking for someone who is proficient in:

– Managing Large SQL Server Databases;

– SQL Versions 2008 – 2016;

– Relational Database experience in MySQL, DB2 & PostgreSQL;

The successful candidate would ideally have the following Qualifications:

– Matric Certificate coupled with either a National Diploma or Degree in Computing / Information Technology;

– Relevant Database Management Course Certification;

– AWS Associate Architecture Certification;

– Azure Fundamentals Certification;

You should only apply if you have:

– Excellent understanding of Database Concepts;

– SQL Server database management and Reporting Services;

– InnoDB an MyISAM storage engine understanding;

– Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB or Cassandra

– 5+ years general understanding of database management concepts

– 5+ years managing MySQL databases

– 5+ years Strong proficiency in MySQL database management

– 5+ years Strong proficiency in Linux operating system

– 5+ years Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.

Learn more/Apply for this position