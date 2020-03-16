ENVIRONMENT: A highly technical DevOps Engineer is sought by a leading retail giant to take responsibility of deploying applications into production and proactively troubleshooting any issues that arise. You will require a 3-year Degree / Diploma in Technology field, AWS DevOps Certification, 3 – 5 years’ experience either as Full Stack Developer or Operations Engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment. You must also have experience with at least one of the following architectural patterns: Scalable multi-tier applications deployed on VMs / Complex serverless applications and Container based application with at least some exposure to Kubernetes. DUTIES: Work with specialist in operations to ensure applications are secure and available in production.

Work with the development teams to deploy and ensure the deployability of infrastructure, packaged applications and custom applications.

Work with application owners to manage the cost of infrastructure deployed to support applications both in development and production. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-Year Degree / Diploma in Technology field or in exceptional cases 6 years equivalent experience.

AWS DevOps Professional Certification. Experience / Skills – 1 – Year work experience as a DevOps Engineer responsible for the deployment and availability of applications. 2 Years knowledge –

Deploying and managing applications in the cloud.

Digital application patterns.

Agile.

Application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis. 3 – 5 years of work experience in the technology-related field either as Full Stack Developer or Operations Engineer for Linux hosted application managed through scripted automated deployment. 1 Years’ experience –

Implementing SDLC automation and Testing using Git-based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies.

Configuring and deploying infrastructure using cloudformation, ECS and lambda.

Implementing login and monitoring application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging.

Automating management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets Manager and Certificates Manager.

Implementing mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents.

Implementing high availability, and disaster recovery using cloudfront, Route53, and RDS. Advantageous – Certified Kubernetes Administrator.

Knowledge of SQL and No SQL databases.

ATTRIBUTES: While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.