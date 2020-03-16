Mid-Snr C#.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-growing digital solutions agency seeks a highly talented Mid – Senior C#.Net Developer to join its team. The successful candidate should possess the following tech toolset: C#, ASP.NET MVC, SQL, SQL Server, JavaScript, jQuery, Angular, IIS, Microsoft Visual Studio, MS Dynamic, MS SharePoint & Umbraco CMS. If you have any skills in PHP, Java, MySQL, CSS, Sitepoint CMS, Project Management, Agency / Related Environment experience, etc. this will prove beneficial. REQUIREMENTS: Core Skills – C#

ASP.Net MVC

SQL

SQL Server

JavaScript / jQuery / Angular

IIS Software Skills – Microsoft Visual Studio

MS Dynamics

MS SharePoint

Umbraco CMS Advantageous – PHP

Java

MySQL

CSS

Sitepoint CMS

Sitefinity CMS

Magnolia CMS

Team Lead

Project Management

Agency / Related Environment experience While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.