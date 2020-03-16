Native Android Developer

Native Android / iOS Developer (Mid)
Permanent
Cape Town
An IoT, Mobile, & software development company has a new opening to join its fun & high pressure environment. The company believes its possible to have a great time while creating incredible products. They are serious about delivering products that unlock the value in their clients data & processes and value great user experiences.
This is an intermediate position that will have you develop native software as part of a team for customers as required for the project.
The positions requires knowledge of and experience in implementing native Android or iOS apps as part of cross functional agile product development team.
Tasks
Develop quality software
Input into project planning and strategy as required
Management of stakeholder expectations to ensure satisfied customers
The short term outcome of the position is to bring an existing project team up to strength in order to deliver on customer expectations
The medium to long term outcome is to fit in with the company strategy to learn about IoT and deliver valuable products to that market
Perks:
You will work within an exceptionally strong team
Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
Flexible results oriented culture (flexi hours & work from home days)
Daily meals at the office
Requirements
Completed & relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree with good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
Minimum 4 years experience
Min 2 years of native development experience (either Android or iOS)
Dependable, responsible and collaborative
Excellent communication skills
Ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
Excited about technology
Own transport is essential
Nice to haves (but not essential)
Back-end
DevOps
Web front end
IOT
Software architecture
Machine Learning & AI