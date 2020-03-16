Native iOS Developer

Native android / iOS Developer (Mid)

Permanent

Cape Town

An IoT, Mobile, & software development company has a new opening to join its fun & high pressure environment. The company believes its possible to have a great time while creating incredible products. They are serious about delivering products that unlock the value in their clients data & processes and value great user experiences.

This is an intermediate position that will have you develop native software as part of a team for customers as required for the project.

The positions requires knowledge of and experience in implementing native Android or iOS apps as part of cross functional agile product development team.

Tasks

Develop quality software

Input into project planning and strategy as required

Management of stakeholder expectations to ensure satisfied customers

The short term outcome of the position is to bring an existing project team up to strength in order to deliver on customer expectations

The medium to long term outcome is to fit in with the company strategy to learn about IoT and deliver valuable products to that market

Perks:

You will work within an exceptionally strong team

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible results oriented culture (flexi hours & work from home days)

Daily meals at the office

Requirements

Completed & relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree with good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Minimum 4 years experience

Min 2 years of native development experience (either Android or iOS)

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Excellent communication skills

Ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excited about technology

Own transport is essential

Nice to haves (but not essential)

Back-end

DevOps

Web front end

IOT

Software architecture

Machine Learning & AI

