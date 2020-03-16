.NET Technical Architect

Cape Town based financial services start-up is seeking a .NET Technical Architect (12-month contract) to build financial products and drive the architecture of the cloud-native .NET platforms. The purpose of this role is to lead the architecture design, development and deployment of cloud-native applications.

Minimum requirements

Degree/ similar qualification

Recognised Cloud &/or Architecture certifications

Exp in the financial services industry (preferred)

Min 10 years exp in C#/.NET and SQL architecting large scale applications & APIs

Implementation experience in .NET Core

5 yrs exp in applying enterprise design and integration patterns

Exp in architecting and developing cloud-native applications

Exp in creating and maintaining DevOps pipelines

Exp with NoSQL (advantage)

