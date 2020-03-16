.NET Technical Architect

Cape Town based financial services start-up is seeking a .NET Technical Architect (12-month contract) to build financial products and drive the architecture of the cloud-native .NET platforms. The purpose of this role is to lead the architecture design, development and deployment of cloud-native applications.

Minimum requirements

  • Degree/ similar qualification
  • Recognised Cloud &/or Architecture certifications
  • Exp in the financial services industry (preferred)
  • Min 10 years exp in C#/.NET and SQL architecting large scale applications & APIs
  • Implementation experience in .NET Core
  • 5 yrs exp in applying enterprise design and integration patterns
  • Exp in architecting and developing cloud-native applications
  • Exp in creating and maintaining DevOps pipelines
  • Exp with NoSQL (advantage)

