Cape Town based financial services start-up is seeking a .NET Technical Architect (12-month contract) to build financial products and drive the architecture of the cloud-native .NET platforms. The purpose of this role is to lead the architecture design, development and deployment of cloud-native applications.
Minimum requirements
- Degree/ similar qualification
- Recognised Cloud &/or Architecture certifications
- Exp in the financial services industry (preferred)
- Min 10 years exp in C#/.NET and SQL architecting large scale applications & APIs
- Implementation experience in .NET Core
- 5 yrs exp in applying enterprise design and integration patterns
- Exp in architecting and developing cloud-native applications
- Exp in creating and maintaining DevOps pipelines
- Exp with NoSQL (advantage)