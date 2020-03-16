PHP Developer with Laravel

Mid- Senior PHP Laravel Developer in Cape Town

PHP Laravel Developer needed with JavaScript with Front End Development experience using Vue, React, AJAX. You are required to have knowledge of integration to, and development of APIs is a plus. The candidate should have no less than 3 years experience in MVC and Laravel specific PHP development.

RESPONSIBILITIES

· PHP / Laravel Development

· Building APIs and services

· MySQL Knowledge

· HTML & CSS development

· JavaScript library implementation

· Working with the graphic and web design & development team

Please contact: (email address)

