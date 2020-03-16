RPA Developer

Position Purpose:The role requires understanding of business processes and how people manage them. Ability to configure automation using RPA software ( UIPath). The role requires good problem-solving ability, aptitude for business analysis and coding (configuration) skills, ideally in UIPath. As a RPA Developer will be working within an intelligent, motivated, self-driven team. You would also be very conscious of the importance of sharing knowledge and building other team members in the process. Team must be able to tune into the needs of clients and their higher objectives to solve problems where not all the information is readily available. You will be responsible for not only designing but also developing the RPA solution as well as monitoring / controlling deployed BOTs.Qualifications

Grade 12 (Matric)

NQF level 4 Degree

Diploma in Computer Science

Experience:

1-5 years of demonstrable experience in a programming role

Experience in .NET / VB or VBA / Powershell – UIPath

Experience with HTML / JavaScript is advantageous

An ability to envisage how an automated solution will work in operations, to understand its attributes and what the implications for teams and individuals will be.

The ability to work with a structured and methodical approach, combined with an enquiring mind.

Perform peer code reviews

Experience with RPA Software (e.g. BluePrism, UI Path, WorkFusion) would be advantageous Conceptualize RPA solutions and understand the prescribed RPA design architecture.

Understanding of workflow based logic and the ability to both understand a business process from a workflow diagram, and to illustrate a written process description as a workflow diagram.

Learn more/Apply for this position