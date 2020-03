SAP Test Analyst

Test Analyst with SAP BW experience and ISTQB certification.

– Understand dataflows, and how data is loaded from source systems through to infoProviders in BW

– Understanding of transformations,process chains, DTPs

– Understanding of queries & openHub

– Experience working on HANA would be advantageous

– Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing

