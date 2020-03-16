Senior Test Analyst

Senior Test Analyst – Cape Town, South Africa



The company

They are a globally successful company with offices in the UK, USA and of course, South Africa and plans to expand further. Their mission is to create sales enablement software that allows teams to drive more sales by aiding them in discovering, using and analysing the best content.

They run on Microsoft Azure and integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

The role

Senior Test Analyst encompasses a wide range of responsibilities that vary based on the needs of the business, and the development stage of the product including; working closely with varying levels of management, scripting applicable test cases and planning, assisting and maintaining automation and performance testing amongst other responsibilities.

The Software Development Team uses a SCRUM methodology which enables them to be extremely accurate in the development of products for cloud implementations.

Required skills and qualifications

Minimum 5+ years testing experience in testing enterprise solutions or Relevant IT tertiary qualification

ISTQB/ISEB certified or other relevant testing certification

Experience in QA testing

Good understanding of SDLC and STLC and processes

Experience in managing defects and its life cycle

Test documentation skills

Web based software testing

***Microsoft VSTS experience using Microsoft Test manager, Microsoft Office 365 platform and working with Microsoft Coded UI or similar framework experience is advantageous***

Competencies

High attention to detail

Strong analytic and problem-solving skills

Excellent organisational & planning skills

Ability to communicate complex, technical concepts to all levels

