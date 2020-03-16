Solution Architect – Digital Services

Position Purpose:As a recognized authority of API technologies & platforms, the Digital Services Architect creates a multi layered platform architecture of reusable and purposeful APIs that serves as a contract between consumer and provider services.The Digital Services Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for API Platforms and the related consuming channels and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of omni channel architectures, customer experience APIs, process APIs, system APIs and Cloud architectures & technologies are essential.Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

7-10 yrs working experience within the IT industry

3-5 years experience with architecting and designing of API platforms including experience, process, data and system API’s

5 years + experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5 years + Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

5 years + experience with Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5 years + Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms.

5 years + Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years experience in leading a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years of experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3 years+ experience in high volume messaging and integration environments.

2-3 years of retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

