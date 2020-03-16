ENVIRONMENT: A leading retail giant seeks a Systems Analyst to head up team integration, develop approved solution-based analysis and source specification, perform quality assurance and support security solutions. You will require a 3-year Degree / Diploma or equivalent in IT or a related field, at least 3 years’ experience in Business / Systems Analysis, Data Analysis, Security Industry experience, Strong data manipulation and analysis skills, experience in data warehouse design/ dimensional modeling and the ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements. DUTIES: Team Integration – The interface between Business Analysts, 3 rd Party Vendors and development teams.

Party Vendors and development teams. Interpret business requirement specifications and propose technical solutions.

Development of interfaces where needed. Solution Development – Develop and maintain system related documentation like system specification, source specification, and test documentation.

Developing of approved solution-based analysis and source specification.

Assess and document the impacts of system changes for the Control Room project.

Development of solutions where needed.

Provide functional input and guidance to development teams when needed.

Analyse existing systems, processes, and interfaces for improvement purposes and propose system enhancements.

Perform quality assurance of system development through integration and system testing.

Document Non-Functional Requirements and testing framework.

Technical functional scope configuration, testing and documentation. Service Delivery – Support solutions by responding to complex user queries escalated from support teams, investigating issues and managing the internal resolution thereof.

Development where needed.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment by implementing solutions that do not compromise operational stability.

Participate in post-implementation reviews of development.

Understand security solutions in order to provide solutions specific to the Control Room project. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – 3-year Degree / Diploma or equivalent in Information Technology or a related field. Experience/Skills – 3 – 5 Years – Business / System Analysis.

Data Analysis.

Security Industry experience.

Strong data manipulation and analysis skills.

Experience in data warehouse design / dimensional modeling and the ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements.

