Telkom zero-rates Covid-19 information

Telkom is getting behind moves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by opening up access to information for South Africans.

The telecommunications provider has zero rated official Coronavirus information sites on its network. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (www.nicd.ac.za) and South African government (www.gov.za/NovelCoronavirus) websites are accessible to the Telkom subscriber base for free. This is in addition to the information being distributed to subscribers.

“We believe that the pandemic can be overcome if we work together and ensure that South Africans are empowered with access to accurate information about the virus,” says Telkom spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi.

In addition, Telkom’s zero rating of educational facility websites will enable learning and teaching to continue as the country works to contain the spread of the virus, he adds.

The list of zero-rated educational URLs is:

Institution Web address Boland FET College http://www.bolandcollege.com/ Cape Peninsula University of Technology http://www.cput.ac.za/ Capricorn FET College http://www.capricorncollege.co.za/ Central Johannesburg FET College http://www.cjc.edu.za/ Central University of Technology http://www.cut.ac.za/ Coastal FET College http://www.coastalkzn.co.za/ College of Cape Town http://www.cct.edu.za/ Durban University of Tech http://www.dut.ac.za/ Eastcape Midlands FET College http://www.emcol.co.za/ Ehlanzeni FET College http://www.ehlanzenicollege.co.za/ Ekurhuleni East FET College http://www.eec.edu.za/ Ekurhuleni West FET College http://www.ewc.edu.za/ Elangeni FET College http://www.efet.co.za/ Everything Maths http://everythingmaths.co.za Everything Science http://everythingscience.co.za False Bay FET College http://www.falsebaycollege.co.za/ Flavius Mareka FET College http://www.flaviusmareka.net/ Gert Sibande FET College https://educonnect.co.za/institutions/institution/gert-sibande-tvet-college/ Goldfields FET College http://goldfieldstvet.edu.za/ Ikhala FET College https://www.ikhala.edu.za/ Khan Academy https://www.khanacademy.org King Satha Dalindyebo FET College http://www.ksdcollege.edu.za/ Lephalale FET College http://leptvetcol.edu.za/ Letaba FET College http://www.letabafet.co.za/ Maluti FET College http://www.malutitvet.co.za/ Mangosuthu University of Tec http://www.mut.ac.za/ Mindset https://learn.mindset.africa/ Mopani South East FET College http://www.mopanicollege.edu.za/ Motheo FET College https://www.motheotvet.co.za/ Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University https://www.mandela.ac.za/ Nkangala FET College http://www.nkangalafet.edu.za/ North West University http://www.nwu.ac.za/ Northern Cape Rural FET College http://ncrtvet.com/ Northlink FET College http://www.northlink.co.za/ Orbit FET College http://www.orbitcollege.co.za/ Rhodes University http://www.ru.ac.za/ Sedibeng FET College http://www.sedcol.co.za/ Sekhukhune FET College http://www.sekfetcol.org/ South Cape FET College http://www.sccollege.co.za/ South West FET College http://www.swgc.co.za/ Stellenbosch University http://www.sun.ac.za/ Taletso FET College https://taletso.edu.za/ Thekwini FET College http://www.thekwinicollege.co.za/ Tshwane North FET College https://www.tnc.edu.za/ Tshwane South FET College http://www.tsc.edu.za/ Tshwane University of Technology http://www.tut.ac.za/ Umfolozo FET College http://www.umfolozicollege.co.za/ University of Cape Town http://www.uct.ac.za/ University of Johannesburg http://www.uj.ac.za/ University of Kwazulu-Natal http://www.ukzn.ac.za/ University of Limpopo http://www.ul.ac.za/ University of Pretoria https://www.up.ac.za/ University of the Free State http://www.ufs.ac.za/ University of the Western Cape http://www.uwc.ac.za/ University of Venda http://www.univen.ac.za/ University of Zululand http://www.unizulu.ac.za/ Vaal University of Technology http://www.vut.ac.za/ Vuselela FET College http://www.vuselelacollege.co.za/ Walter Sisulu University http://www.wsu.ac.za/ West Coast FET College http://www.westcoastcollege.co.za/ Western College for FET http://www.westcol.co.za/