Telkom zero-rates Covid-19 information

Telkom is getting behind moves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by opening up access to information for South Africans.
The telecommunications provider has zero rated official Coronavirus information sites on its network. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (www.nicd.ac.za) and South African government (www.gov.za/NovelCoronavirus) websites are accessible to the Telkom subscriber base for free. This is in addition to the information being distributed to subscribers.
“We believe that the pandemic can be overcome if we work together and ensure that South Africans are empowered with access to accurate information about the virus,” says Telkom spokesperson Mooketsi Mocumi.
In addition, Telkom’s zero rating of educational facility websites will enable learning and teaching to continue as the country works to contain the spread of the virus, he adds.
The list of zero-rated educational URLs is: