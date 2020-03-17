Aruba names Sherifa Hady as EMEA channel sales director

Aruba has announced the appointment of Sherifa Hady as the channel sales director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In her role, Hady will oversee the channel team, working closely with them to build partnerships with resellers and distributors across the region, exploring new and existing opportunities for mutual business growth.

“The channel is at an inflection point. Enterprises are facing an urgent pressure from digital transformation to evolve the role of technology within their business. This is driving new opportunities, as well as some challenges, for the channel,” says Hady.

“I believe that as a strategic partner, Aruba has an incredibly important role to play in enabling our partners to succeed in this transition, and I’m looking forward to working closely with all of our partners across EMEA to achieve that goal.”

Morten Illum, EMEA vice-president at Aruba, comments: “As the enterprise looks for new technologies and partners to help them unlock the opportunities at the edge, the networking industry must evolve with our customers to anticipate their pain points and needs.

“Sherifa’s wealth of experience working with the channel in EMEA ideally positions Aruba to help grow market share and strengthen our channel portfolio.”

Prior to her new role at Aruba, Sherifa spent 18 years with HPE, with roles including distribution director (CEEMA), channel manager (English Africa), managing the retail & consumer business unit in the Middle East and, most recently, as the MD for HPE in South Africa.