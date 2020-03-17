Cognos Developer

- Creating, enhancing and maintaining Framework Manager models to support business requirements
- Prepare all designs and code for various Cognos reporting objects and ensure compliance to all best business practices in industry
- Documenting business requirements, functional specifications and technical specifications
- Building TM1 cubes, dimensions and rules and setting up ETL processes
- Working with business users to design and develop Cognos reports
- Prepare all reports for management and output of all system documentation
- Investigate and resolve all data issues and analyze all business requirements
- Documenting business requirements, functional specifications and technical specifications.
- Utilising Cognos Studio as a presentation tool.
Skills / Experience:
- Relevant qualification.
- 3 – 5 years hands on development experience.
- SQL scripting skills, including writing stored procedures.
- Database design skills.
- IBM Cognos Analytics Report development.
- C Advanced Cognos Studio 11.
- Creation of Scripts in SQL.
- ETL development experience (Microsoft SSIS)