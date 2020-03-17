Data Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Auditor Data Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

The incumbent will be responsible for conducting various types of assurance and consulting reviews with the primary focus on the IFRS17 programme and selected other projects and initiatives across the Client Group. This will be done in accordance with the annual audit plan approved by the Client’s Audit Committee and conducted in terms of International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Audit. The role requires someone with strong data analytics, internal audit, project management skills who can apply our risk based methodology

Tasks

– Perform assurance and consulting reviews across the Client Group, primarily through the use of data analytics

– Provide support to audit management to identify and discuss issues with the programme management team as and when they arise

– Provide continuous programme/project assurance in line with Internal Audit Consulting Guidelines

– Analyzing solutions around the project with special focus on data technologies, assessing data integration and relationships into various data storages like data marts, data warehouse and a data lake and providing assurance over reports/dashboards/visualization tools

– Assurance over the implementation of the IFRS17 accounting standard and its interpretations, the impact on business processes; and the various models and processes which will feed into the IFRS17 results consolidation

– Apply appropriate project assurance methodologies and best practices during a project/systems development lifecycle

– Responsible for audit execution, from planning to report finalization

– Audit planning in terms of assignment objectives, scope of work, budgets and consulting with management to define audit requirements within the related projects and initiatives at the various decision gates

– Performing risk and control assessments

– Developing and review of audit procedures

– Prepare audit findings, compile draft audit report, and advise on practical recommendations with various levels of management which will support the achievement of the Client Group’s and our business partners strategic and financial objectives

– Follow up on audit issues raised and provide input into the reports to the audit committee and other relevant risk committees

– Maintain quality standards in terms of the audit methodology, approach and documentation

– Implementation and improvement of general quality assurance on all audit work

– Building relations with clients and within the GIA team

– Supporting a combined assurance model (includes working with external auditors and other assurance providers)

– Although minimal, national travelling to Client offices and partners may be required

Qualifications and experience

– A degree in Information Technology/Computer Information Systems or related

– At least 3 years of work experience as an Auditor

– At least 5 years of experience as a Data analyst

– Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

– Financial and IT application experience is an advantage (SAS, JDE, etc.).

– Functional knowledge in the area of finance, risk and regulatory reporting within the insurance industry including the requirements of IFRS17 advantageous

– Experience in insurance related audits and knowledge of insurance processes would be an advantage

Competencies

– Positive attitude and mind set

– Strong team-player

– Very strong numerical, analytical and conceptual skills

– Analytical ability and logical reasoning

– Understanding of key controls and risk management

– Completion of audit assignments effectively and in a timely manner

– Excellent interpersonal, communication and networking skills

– Relationship management (Strong client service orientation)

– Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

– Strong attention to detail with an analytical mind and outstanding problem-solving skills

– Strong verbal and written communication skills

– Conceptual and innovative thinker

– Ability to think analytically

– High ethical standards

– Problem solving skills

– Proactive and achievement oriented

– Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

– Planning and organizing

– Writing and reporting

– Knowledge management and sharing

