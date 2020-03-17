Full-Stack Developer

Senior Software Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

The company

This company had over 10 years of experience in developing software for the retail and financial industries and have expanded their client base to Africa in its entirety and the UK as well as modernising their South African office with a funky work environment and a fantastic new chill out area and bar. They created customised software specific to each client’s needs and have built their reputation for producing high quality solutions for a range of business processes such as; Customer experience, Data Warehousing and Credit Management amongst others. They are looking for a for a senior developer to work on a full stack application.

Enterprise, Web, Mobile, thin-client, Web/REST Services, GraphQL, Relational and Object Databases, Messaging Queues etc.

Mandatory Skills:

Solid exposure to Web API’s, GraphQL, Micro services etc

Solid experience with Presentation Layer (UI) – HTML, CSS, JavaScript (React, Web Components, Angular), PWA, web-sockets

Json data structures

Databases – Relational, Object, Key/Value Database experience necessary (MSSQL, MongoDB, Redis)

Operating System (O/S) – Windows, Linux.

Docker, docker-compose, K8S

Exposure to AWS and Azure

Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, Git, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps

Education/Experience

5+ years solid C#, JavaScript and other relevant Web technologies experience

National Diploma in IT or related Degree is not essential but advantageous

Experience working in an Agile development environment

Benefits

You will receive a full benefits package if successful, detailed below;

Medical aid

Pension fund

Group life cover

Free undercover parking (with a car wash service)

Plus many more!

