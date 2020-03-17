Information Security Specialist

We are looking for an Information Security Specialist to roll-out a project for Data Access.

This person must have an information security management background, and some project management experience would help.

We need someone that will take the deliverables, set out the roadmap tasks and manage them accordingly.

The candidate will have to be able to collaborate with other business teams to implement processes and controls across the business.

High Level Activities:

Translate the project roadmap into task deliverables and lead the project team

Collaborate with IT Security and business support teams to embed new access processes and development

Roll-out, train and document all project deliverables

Manage and deliver the project tasks

