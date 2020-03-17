Java Technical Lead

Primary Skills

– Java/J2EE with Hibernate,Webservices-REST&SOAP, API development, Json, XML , GIT

– Hands own experience in Spring FrameWork(Core,JPA),Spring Boot,Spring Batch

– Development experience using Dockers , MicroServices ,Experience with SQL & NO SQL(Mongo DB). Knowledge DevOPs and tools related to CI/CD – Jenkins,Ansible,Sonarcube

– Mandatory knowledge on AGILE SCRUM development model

– Secondary Skills

– Understanding of distributed application design using tools like- WS02, Docker – Kubernetes,SOA and Design patterns.

– Cloud Knowlege:AWS

– Strong analytical and technical skills & Excellent verbal and written communication skills, able to effectively communicate technical information with effective presentation skills.

– Experience in managing offshore/onshore resources/teams and

