Registration open for Take a Girl Child to Work Day

Cell C has put the call out to government departments and corporations to take part in its Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative for 2020. Registration is now open and companies across the country can sign up to host girl learners aged 13 to 18 in their workplace over three days this year, starting on 28th May.

Last year’s theme of #MoreThanADay promoted the concept that one day is not enough to help motivate and inspire school-going girls. Due to its resounding success, Cell C says it has implemented it once more for 2020.

Now in its 18th year, Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day is one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, aimed at encouraging corporates in South Africa to empower and provide guidance to girls on career development.

“Cell C is calling on corporate entities across the country to take part in this year’s initiative,” says Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s human capital development & transformation officer.

“Over its 18 year history, Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day has become a powerful agent for gender equality in the workplace, which is critical in driving the country’s economic growth and transformation agenda. We’re calling on businesses and entrepreneurs to help in developing the country’s future female leaders in the corporate space,” she says.

The 2020 programme will focus on personal development and include skills training. Cell C will be providing corporates with a toolkit and themed presentations.

Those learners who are unable to take part in this year’s initiative can make use of the CellCgirl online portal, which is open to both boy and girl learners. Launched in 2018, the digital and social media platform is a holistic information portal that provides responsive online support, focusing on educational, economic and employment resources. It also includes links to bursaries and internships, and acts as a forum for advice, CV-creation and career guidance. The portal is zero-rated for Cell C customers.