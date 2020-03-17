Senior iOS Engineer

Your primary focus will be the development of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and creating quality products is essential.Responsibilities• Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code• Design, build, and maintain high performance, reusable, and reliable Swift code• Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the application• Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs• Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatizationSkills• Strong knowledge of the iOS SDK, Swift and Xcode.• Familiarity with RESTful APIs & integrating them into iOS applications.• Strong knowledge of iOS UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.• Understanding of Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines.• Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.• Familiarity with the use of additional sensors, such as gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS and camera.• Knowledge of the open-source iOS ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks.• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.• Familiarity with Push Notifications.• A knack for benchmarking and optimization.• Proficient understanding of code versioning tools.• Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools.• Familiarity with automated build pipelines, CI and App Store Submission processes

Learn more/Apply for this position