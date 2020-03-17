Senior Java Developer

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:
– eCommerce – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development. (5 – 8 years)
– Senior developer within a development team (5-8 years)
– Software development and testing (5 – 8 years)
– Working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (5 – 8 years)
– 3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)
Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP
Skills Required
– 5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools
– 5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT
– 5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming
– 5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)
– 5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)
– 3+ years Hands on experience in a DevOps environment
Minimum qualifications:
– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)
– Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified
South African Citizens & Residents Only.
