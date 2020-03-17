Senior Java Developer

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– eCommerce – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development. (5 – 8 years)

– Senior developer within a development team (5-8 years)

– Software development and testing (5 – 8 years)

– Working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (5 – 8 years)

– 3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)

Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

Skills Required

– 5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

– 5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT

– 5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

– 5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

– 5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)

– 3+ years Hands on experience in a DevOps environment

Minimum qualifications:

– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

South African Citizens & Residents Only.

