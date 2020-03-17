Solution Architect – Digital Services

Position Purpose:As a recognized authority of API technologies & platforms, the Digital Services Architect creates a multi layered platform architecture of reusable and purposeful APIs that serves as a contract between consumer and provider services. The Digital Services Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for API Platforms and the related consuming channels and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of omni channel architectures, customer experience APIs, process APIs, system APIs and Cloud architectures & technologies are essential.Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

7-10 yrs working experience within the IT industry

3-5 years experience with architecting and designing of API platforms including experience, process, data and system API’s

5 years + experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5 years + Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems.

5 years + experience with Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment.

5 years + Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms.

5 years + Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

2-3 years experience in leading a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

2-3 years of experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

3 years+ experience in high volume messaging and integration environments.

2-3 years of retail industry experience with an understanding of retail business processes.

Job objectives:

To create data, application and technology architectures and designs for solutions to realize digital enterprise channel blueprints and non-functional requirements in line with architecture standards.

Develop and maintain an understanding of the business strategy and business priorities for service enabling digital products and platforms.

Analyse and understand business requirements and translate the requirements into the most effective solution architecture with minimal customization and/or advise on suitable solution alternatives that support.

Keep abreast of the latest trends and emerging technologies, identify and analyze architecture best practices, determine the potential impact on the enterprise, and drive adoption as deemed appropriate.

To serve as the primary solution architecture and design authority for all project and operational stakeholders, and ensure architecture quality across all solutions that enable the enterprise across various business domains.

Partner with the Enterprise Architect and other Solution Architects in support of the definition and development of the overall retail solution landscape.

Detect critical deficiencies in the service enabling digital products and platforms architectures and recommend improvements.

Provide architectural oversight and guidance to development teams to ensure high-quality technical solution designs during the detailed design, build, test and deploy phases that conforms to architecture principles and standards.

To contribute to solution architecture and design standards and SDLC governance requirements.

Maintain and manage the service enabling digital products and platforms related architecture artifacts in the Enterprise Architecture repository and ensure that the content is effectively organized and controlled so as to maintain architectural consistency.

Contribute to the definition of a framework for Solution Architecture and the policies, procedures, and templates that guide and govern Solution Architecture processes.

Define a set of metrics to measure and report on the performance of the various solution architecture processes.

Knowledge & Skills:

Architecture and design of customer-centric services and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures ( Cloud, APIs, microservices, omni-channel, security) and integration to other solutions.

Commercial and business understanding of the broader eCommerce, Call Centre, Marketing and retail services industry with a specific focus on the customer.

Software development frameworks and methodologies ( DevOps, Agile, Scrum, TOGAF).

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills.

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Learn more/Apply for this position