TECHNICIAN: INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

DUTOIT AGRI, with its core activities located in Ceres in the Western Cape, grows, packs and markets deciduous fruit and vegetables on a large scale. Due to the dynamic nature of the business and growth strategy, the services of an additional IT Technician are required.

Ceres

The successful candidate will report to the IT Manager and assume responsibility for IT hardware and software support, which includes:

– The installation of software and hardware

– Preventative maintenance on hardware and software

– Installation of networks and network equipment

– Monitoring and maintenance of networks

– Backup and restoration of data

– User support throughout the Dutoit Group

Requirements:

– Matric and an MCSE IT qualification or equivalent certificate

– 2 to 4 years’ relevant experience

– Knowledge of MS Windows and MS Server

– Strong technical, logical problem-solving skills

– A valid driver’s licence

– Good administrative, communication (Afrikaans and English) and interpersonal skills

In addition to pleasant working conditions, we offer a competitive remuneration package that includes membership of a retirement and medical fund.

Send your CV by no later than 27 March 2020 to (email address)

It is envisaged that the successful candidate will commence duties as soon as possible.

