Analyst Programmer II

- In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
- Analyses of user specifications and/or requirements
- Designing high-level solutions and database tables
- Developing programs of a moderate to high technical or complex nature with little assistance
- Unit testing and Functional Testing of own code and that of junior staff
- Deployment and Implementation of Solutions
- Post-go-live support to users
- Operations and Maintenance of Solutions.
- Provide support for day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams.
- First-line of support and/or standby when needed.
- Regular and professional communication from junior levels to senior levels.
Our client within the Retail IT sector is looking for an Analyst Programmer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Requirements
- Sound technical knowledge in all areas of applications programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
- Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
- Ability to define specifications on projects.
- Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
- Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
- Ability to do application design with minimal systems analyst/leadership involvement.
- Knowledge and understanding of transport solution.
- At least 8 years of IT experience with more than 6 years of PL/SQL experience.
- Analytical mindset and logical thinker.
- Ability to play a positive role in the team.
- Delivering the highest possible quality of work.
- Positive and Proactive attitude.
- Self-managed, and self-motivated.
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Committed to excellent customer service.
- Structured and strong self-management capabilities.