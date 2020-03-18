Cobol Developer

Role/Responsibilities:Partners and consults with the business and technology teams to develop basic to complex code for client software solutions. Provides expert advice for the design, creation and delivery of routine to complex program specifications for code development and support on multiple, complex projects and issues with an in-depth understanding of the application and/or area as it relates to assigned projects and provides advice on how functional areas interact.

Works on complex issues where analysis of situations or data requires an in-depth evaluation of variable factors.

Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems

Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems (functional and/or technical specifications)

Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable

Exercises judgment in selecting methods, techniques and evaluation criteria for obtaining results.

Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

Development of new programs according to change requests

Testing of own programs to ensure correctness and testing of interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process

Documentation of changes in programs implemented

Updates of data model documentation and functional specifications

Publishing of documentation as required to a central point

Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported (functional, not technical)

Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented

Provision of standby time / support over week-ends and at year-end

Provision of batch support and standby on a daily basis

Immediate correction of errors / bugs in production (No “force complete” as corrections must be during the batch window.)

Support and assistance with DRP(Disaster Recovery Process)

Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

Networks with key contacts outside own area of expertise.

Qualifications:

Grade 12

A tertiary IT qualification will be advantageous

Knowledge & Experience:

Mainframe System:

Non Mainframe technologies:

Programming in Java

Business Objects (including Universe design) Having wide-ranging experience, uses professional concepts and company objectives to resolve complex issues in creative and effective ways.



Cobol programming language

Assembler programming language

JCL (Job Control Language)

SQL (Structured Query Language)

DB2 database

XML

TSO

Easytrieve programming

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

