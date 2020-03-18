Datacentrix secures PSiRA certification

Datacentrix has received a formal Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) certification, making the company one of a handful of local ICT organisations to hold the proper accreditation for surveillance and security-related environments.

PSiRA is the governing body and regulatory authority for the private security industry.

“Any business wanting to operate as a surveillance or security service provider – be it for the installation, configuration, support and monitoring of CCTV equipment, as well as a control room, or as surveillance operators – may only legally operate with the required certification from PSiRA,” explains Johann Coetzee, MD: commercial and technology solutions at Datacentrix.

“As a business that includes ICT facility services, such as CCTV (video surveillance) and access control, within our repertoire it was an absolute requirement to ensure that we are PSiRA compliant.”