DevConf goes digital

DevConf has decided to change the scheduled conference to a livestreamed event in light of the ban large gatherings.

“We took a position last week to prepare for this eventuality, and we’re happy to tell you that DevConf will go ahead live streamed to all ticket holders on 2 April only,” according to a statement from organisers. “This replaces both Cape Town and Johannesburg conferences.”

The event is designed to be cash-neutral and so cannot afford to cancel it completely, the organisers add.

“We are massively grateful to the speakers who are still eager to present to you, and the sponsors with whom we have partnered,” they state.

“If you are currently holding a ticket to DevConf, we would encourage you to keep it and join South Africa’s soon-to-be largest live streamed developer event.”

The agenda has been updated.

Delegates who want a refund, and won’t join the livestreamed event, are directed to the terms and conditions for refunds published on Quicket, which also outlines the steps they need to follow.