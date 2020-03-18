ESG Analyst

ESG Specialist

R1.4m – R1.5m plus bonus

Cape Town

Superb career opportunity with leading and most trusted investment and development partners for financial services institutions (FIs) in Sub-Saharan Africa.Be responsible for managing and monitoring the ESG risks in the Arise portfolio and creating value by introducing an opportunity based ESG approach to the Investee portfolio.

Key Responsibiliites

Manage the ESG value proposition for a diverse portfolio of financial institutions, co-creating value by introducing and implementing international best ESG practices

Responsible for ESG due diligence in coordination with the Investment team

Assess environmental, social and human rights risks and impacts of direct and indirect investments against applicable local standards and the IFC Performance Standards on Environmental and Social Sustainability in the due diligence and investment phases

Support clients in developing their E&S management systems, methodologies, tools and contribute through knowledge transfer and training;

Participate to cross regional programs and projects within your team and company as well as with other European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI) in the field of E&S risks and impacts management; and/or other regional initiatives

Support clients in developing their E&S management systems, and contribute through knowledge transfer and training

Work with colleagues and investee banks clients to increase their capacity, confidence and ability to contribute to address sustainability challenges

Qualification and experience

A relevant degree in Environmental, Social or Economic Science, or equivalent

Minimum 7-10 years of professional experience in environmental and social governance environment, e.g. Environment, Health Safety (EHS) audits, environmental and social impact assessments for private companies or investors

+-10 years’ experience working in the role of an ESG Specialist within a PE fund, DFI or FI

Working experience and networking connections within Africa • Good working knowledge and experience of setting up and implementing environmental management systems and BS.EN.ISO 14001

